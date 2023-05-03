Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 41.0 %

Shares of DBD traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 6,697,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,465. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

