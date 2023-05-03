Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 41.0 %
Shares of DBD traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 6,697,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,465. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf
In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.