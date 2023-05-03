Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 280,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $32,129,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

