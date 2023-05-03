Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.73 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

