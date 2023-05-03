dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.90 million and $5,000.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00305248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,983,464 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00921851 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $280.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

