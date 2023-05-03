dForce USD (USX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $606.80

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.31 million and $606.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00307778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001231 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,987,437 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99243936 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,296.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

