Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. 9,373,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

