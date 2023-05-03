Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.30 ($22.31) and traded as high as €22.34 ($24.55). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €21.88 ($24.04), with a volume of 11,728,856 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

