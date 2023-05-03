Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $55.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. 417,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,544. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

