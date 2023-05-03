Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 1,469,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

