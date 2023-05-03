Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 60,869 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.98% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $134,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,440. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $97.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

