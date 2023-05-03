Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,217 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $150,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.