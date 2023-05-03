Deutsche Bank AG Has $154.93 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of Verisk Analytics worth $154,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $16.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.83. 1,007,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $206.99.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

