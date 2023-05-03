Deutsche Bank AG Has $129.45 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,825 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $129,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 480,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. 326,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

