Deutsche Bank AG Has $119.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $119,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.57. The stock had a trading volume of 327,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,117. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

