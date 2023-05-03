Deutsche Bank AG Buys 522,337 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,337 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.84% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $148,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,198,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,626,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,645,000 after acquiring an additional 736,154 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. 520,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,544. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

