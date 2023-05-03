Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $144,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

