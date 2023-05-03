Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,213 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $117,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 901,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,205. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

