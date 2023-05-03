Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 254,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 433,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $402.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

