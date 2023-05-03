DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.4 %

XRAY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 1,186,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.