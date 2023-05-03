Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.61. 149,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 540,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $601.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

