Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of DENN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 745,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,172. The company has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CL King lifted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

