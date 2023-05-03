Denny Tu Sells 10,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
IMAX Trading Down 1.1 %
IMAX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,419. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IMAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
