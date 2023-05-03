Denny Tu Sells 10,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IMAX Trading Down 1.1 %

IMAX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,419. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IMAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.