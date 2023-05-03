Delta Apparel (DLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect Delta Apparel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLA opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

