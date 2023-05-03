Definity Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFY. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.09.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$29.83 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.35.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.