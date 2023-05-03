Definity Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter.
Definity Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$29.83 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.35.
Definity Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
Featured Stories
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.