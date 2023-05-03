Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,527,000.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 926,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

