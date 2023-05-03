DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,104.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $981,643.43 and $1,104.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038655 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,915,741 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

