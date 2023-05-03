Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Shares of DECK traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $483.98. 44,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $492.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

