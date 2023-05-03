Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,826,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

DAWN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

