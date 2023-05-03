Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to €12.50 ($13.74) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of DVDCF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

