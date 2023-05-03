DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in April

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DallasNews Trading Down 2.2 %
DALN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,002. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.49.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALN. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DallasNews by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 357,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DallasNews by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.
DallasNews Company Profile
DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.
