DA Davidson Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $117.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.
AppFolio Stock Performance
Shares of APPF opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppFolio (APPF)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.