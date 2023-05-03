DA Davidson Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $117.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

