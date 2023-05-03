CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. 7,323,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,000. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

