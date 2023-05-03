CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. 7,323,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,000. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Further Reading
