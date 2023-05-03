CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

