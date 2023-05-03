CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

