CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Declares $10.43 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 10.43 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

CVR Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UAN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 72.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVR Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

