CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.38

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 389053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
A number of brokerages have commented on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
