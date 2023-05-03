Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.655-$2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 187,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,267. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.