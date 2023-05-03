Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 942,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cumulus Media Trading Down 1.0 %
Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.