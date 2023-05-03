Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.22. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

