Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 275,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

