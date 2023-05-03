Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,001,841.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,283 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.