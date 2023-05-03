Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 391,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,321. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $716.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 183.60%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.