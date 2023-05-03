Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0713

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $19.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

