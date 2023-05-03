Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 5.3%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.16. 195,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 514,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$463.99 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.