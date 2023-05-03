Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,511 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,877. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

