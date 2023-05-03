Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,391 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.8 %

CRDO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 1,376,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 1.86. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

