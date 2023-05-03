Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

