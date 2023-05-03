CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.74.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
