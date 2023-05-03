CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

