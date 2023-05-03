CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,033. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.