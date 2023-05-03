Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declares — Dividend of $0.33

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.
Cosan Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Cosan stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Cosan has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
