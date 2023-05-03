Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declares — Dividend of $0.33

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.

Cosan Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Cosan has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

See Also

